Kiir to virtually chair EAC Heads of State Summit at weekend

Author: Staff Reporter | Published: 9 hours ago

President Salva Kiir is expected to chair the Extra-Ordinary Summit of the East Africa Heads of State virtually due Friday, 7th June, 2024.

This will mean, it is his first meeting since he took leadership of the regional block in December, 2023.

In Febuary, Kiir embarked on a peace tour to Rwanda and neighboring DR Congo where he met the leaders over the conflict between the two countries.

He had met with Paul Kagame and his DR Congo Counterpart Felix Tshisekedi separately to mend their broken inter-state relations.

‘The Heads of State are also reportedly set to consider a report of the consultative meetings by the Chairperson of the Summit on Partner States’ relations,  according to EAC Corporate Communications and Public Affairs.

The 23rd regional Heads of State submit is also expected to consider a  proposed appointment of a new Secretary General; and a Judge to the First Instance Division of the East African Court of Justice from the Republic of Kenya,

The former East African Community (EAC) Secretary-General Dr. Peter Mathuki was nominated in March 2023 by Kenya’s President Wiliam Ruto as the country’s ambassador to Russia.

At a time of his appointment Dr Mathuki, who had served at the EAC since 2021, was facing impeachment over the alleged misappropriation of funds at the secretariat, but he downplayed the issues of the allegations .

 

