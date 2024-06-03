Kiir to open Juba Stadium on June 11, FIFA’s Infantino to attend

South Sudan Football Association has confirmed that President Salva Kiir will commission the Juba National Stadium on 11th June after FIFA gave a temporary approval of the facility.

SSFA president, Gen. Augustino Maduat Parek said that FIFA boss Gianni Infantino is expected to attend the commissioning of the 7,000-seat stadium.

The construction of the FIFA-funded project that cost 5 million US dollars, began in 2019 and was supposed to be completed within 8 months – but this has delayed for a nearly five-years.

The process was marred with dispute between SSFA and JLFL over ownership of the playground, corruption allegation, and financial constraints that prevented the installation of certain features within the premises.

However, a FIFA delegation led by Director for Africa Members Associations, Gelson Fernandes, approved the stadium for international games during an inspection visit to the country on March 16, 2024.

The stadium will now host the FIFA World Cup qualifiers game between Sudan and South Sudan on the same day.

Gen. Maduot announced on Eye Radio’s Weekend Sport Show, that the stadium will be opened by President Salva Kiir, with FIFA president, Gianni Infantino attending as the guest of honor.

“The stadium has actually been temporarily approved by FIFA, and they will come here on 9th June to examine whether there are any observations,” he told Eye Radio.

“But what is certain is that the match between South Sudan and Sudan will be played here. The opening will be at the same time, and the President of FIFA will visit us here to participate with our government.”

“The President of the Republic is anticipating the opening of the stadium on June 11, and after the opening, there will be a match, which is an official FIFA match.’’

Robert Zechariah, the Chairman of SSFA Investment Committee, has called on entire businesses community to be part of the official inauguration of the sport facility.

Zechariah said the companies and businesses enterprises will have a chance to advertise their activities at the stadium during inauguration.

“We invite all companies operating in all sectors, oil, in the hotel and tourism sector, the engineering construction sector and the road sector, communications companies and businessmen and businesswomen.”

“We note that there will be advertising spaces around the stadium for the purpose of marketing. Be part of the historic opening and the historic derby that will be.”

