13th March 2025
Kiir to Ministers: I will support you to establish a strong government

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir at the swearing-in of newly appointed Cabinet Ministers on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 – Photo courtesy of the Office of the President.

President Salva Kiir expressed his full support for the newly appointed Cabinet Ministers during their swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, urging them to prioritize the establishment of a strong and stable government for South Sudan.

In his address, Kiir congratulated the ministers and assured them of his backing as they take on the task of serving the people and advancing the nation’s development.

“I congratulate all of you, and I wish that you succeed in what you have come for. We have come to stay where we should now establish a strong government. I brought you here, and I will support you, go ahead,” President Kiir stated.

Early this week, President Kiir issued a presidential decree relieving Ministers of Justice, General  Education and Trade and replaced them with Dr. Wek Mamer as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Dr. Kuyok Abol Kuyok as Minister of General Education and Instruction

While Atong Kuol Manyang was appointed as Minister of Trade and Industry

Speaking at the oath event, Senior Presidential Advisor Kuol Manyang Juuk encouraged the new ministers to enhance their departments’ performance, expressing confidence in their capabilities.

While Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro called for stronger collaboration among government agencies to achieve national objectives.

In his part, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth also urged the incoming officials to dedicate more effort to serving the citizens through their respective ministries.

