30th July 2024
Kiir to citizens on July 30th: Put country above individual interests

Author: Darlintong Moses | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir during his meeting with Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba on Friday July 12, 2024, after receiving four bills - Courtesy of Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has asked South Sudanese to put the nation first above individual interests for the sake of the future generation.

The Head of State said this in a public message on the occasion commemorating the martyr’s day this year 2024.

Mr Kiir urge citizens to embrace one another and walk toward peace, prosperity and abstain from individual interests which will negatively impact the future.

He congratulated the basketball team, describing the Bright Stars as the greatest ambassadors of the Republic of South Sudan.

Martyr’s day is celebrated every year on 30th July, this year Kiir further called upon south Sudanese to recognize the veteran and martyrs who sacrificed and fought for the country’s liberation rather than considering their interests.

“Let’s praise, recognize the veterans and martyrs of our beloved country who sacrificed their lives for the sake of liberating this country and at the same time secured the dignity and pride of the Republic of South Sudan.

“Their ideals continue to remind oursleves about the true implications of their ultimate sacrifice,” the office cited him as saying.

President Kiir commends the martyrs for securing dignity and pride of the Republic of South Sudan.

Kiir welcomes peace-loving nations across the globe to join South Sudanese in commemorating the day.

