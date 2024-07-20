Kiir to basketball team: Make ‘another history’ at Paris Olympics

President Kiir said the Men’s National Basketball Team has changed the narrative about South Sudan and demonstrated that the country has more to offer to the world, as the team prepares for the Paris Olympic Games.

Kiir gave his thoughts in a two-page statement of encouragement to the Bright Stars ahead of their friendly match against USA in London on Saturday evening.

The president stated that the basketball team has inspired many people and made commendable strides in representing the country in Africa and at the global Arena.

“Your impressive performance has inspired many open-minded people across the globe to get to know that South Sudan as a country has more to offer the world,” Kiir said.

Kiir said he is confident that the national team will leave a historical mark again in the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

South Sudan made a historic qualification for the Paris Olympic Games as the highest placed African team after their debut in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The basketball team is set for a ferocious rematch with World Cup opponents Puerto Rico and Serbia as well as the USA from July 28 to August 3.

Currently, FIBA World Ranking places South Sudan in second best position in Africa after Côte d’Ivoire, and 31 globally.

The government will only sponsor a limited number of South Sudanese fans including a delegation of officials to travel to Paris for the Olympic Games, due to financial constraints and visa issues, according to the youth minister.

In June, South Sudan’s foreign minister appealed to the French government to ease a three-month visa approval for an unspecified number of South Sudanese basketball and athletic fans set to attend the Paris Olympics.

