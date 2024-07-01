1st July 2024
Kiir swears in trade minister Moum, NGBs governor Uber

Author : | Published: 3 hours ago

Newly appointed Trade Minister and NGBs governor took oath of office|Courtesy|PPU

The newly appointed national Minister of Trade and Industry  and Northern Bahr el Ghazal governor were on Mondey, July 1st  sworn -in.

Trade and Industry Minister, Joseph Moum Majak and Governor Simon Uber Ajongo Mawut were elected a week a go in a Republic Decree read on the state-run TV, SSBC.

They replaced  ex- Minister William Anyuon, and Governor Tong Aken Ngor respectively.

Tong Aken Ngor had served as governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal state since 2020, while William Anyuon was only eight months in office

In his remark following the officials’ swearing -in. President Salva Kiir Mayardit has reportedly urged the new  appointees to work towards empowering the local traders.

According to the press unit, “emphasized the importance of prioritizing national interests over personal ones.”

Minister Moum vowed to put in place measures aimed at addressing the underlining trigger of the spiraling inflation to bring about economic stability.

Meanwhile, Governor Uber pledged to united the people of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

 

 

 

