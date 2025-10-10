Kiir, South African Deputy President reaffirm commitment to peace deal

President Salva Kiir and South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile have reiterated that fully implementing the peace agreement is key to achieving lasting peace in South Sudan.

Mashatile concluded his two-day official visit to Juba on Thursday after holding meetings with several stakeholders. The talks focused on supporting the peace process and finding a sustainable path forward for the people of South Sudan.

The discussions highlighted the need to speed up the implementation of key parts of the agreement. These include drafting a permanent constitution, finalizing transitional security arrangements, and preparing for the national elections set for December 2026.

South Africa is one of the main guarantors of the peace deal and continues to support efforts to maintain peace and stability in the country.

Speaking to the media, South Sudan’s Ambassador to South Africa, Simon Duku, said the visit was aimed at strengthening political ties and boosting South Africa’s support for the peace process.

He said such engagements are important for ensuring a peaceful and democratic transition in South Sudan.

On his part, South African Ambassador to South Sudan, Mahlodi Muofhe, described the meeting between the two leaders as cordial and constructive.

He said continued cooperation between the two countries is vital, especially in areas like investment and economic development.

Officials also pointed to the long-standing historical ties between South Sudan and South Africa, which were built during the liberation struggles. They said this shared history forms the basis for strong and lasting relations between the two nations.

