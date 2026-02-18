18th February 2026

Kiir signs Cybercrime, Financial Auditing, and Conservation into law

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 6 hours ago

President Salva Kiir during the signing of the Cyber Crime, Audit Chamber Amendment, and Wildlife Conservation Acts into law at the State House in Juba on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - Credit: OPPU

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — President Salva Kiir has signed three bills into law to change how South Sudan is governed. These are the Cybercrime Act, the Audit Chamber Amendment Act, and the Wildlife Conservation Act.

The Cybercrime Act gives the government a way to find and punish people who commit crimes using computers or the internet. Information Minister Ateny Wek Ateny said this law creates rules to protect both the government and citizens from digital threats.

The Audit Chamber Amendment Act changes how the government tracks money. It sets up rules for auditing ministries and state institutions to show how public funds are spent. The goal is to make sure there is a record of every pound used by the government.

The Wildlife Conservation Act creates a framework to manage national parks and animals. It focuses on keeping forests and wildlife safe so they can be used by citizens now and in the years to come.

By signing these laws, the government aims to update how it handles technology, money, and natural resources to build a more accountable system for the country.

In November 2025, parliament passed a cybercrime law, defended by the government as a necessary tool against online offences, but criticised by rights activists as a potential threat to political freedom and free speech.

The Cybercrime and Computer Misuse Bill 2025 was passed unanimously by the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) following an extraordinary session.

The bill outlines a long list of criminalised activities. These include unauthorised data transmission, computer hacking, espionage, cyber terrorism, and economic sabotage.

It also criminalises the creation of fake websites and social media pages, the publication of false information and indecent content, as well as online impersonation and gender-based harassment.

Kiir signs Cybercrime, Financial Auditing, and Conservation into law

