Kiir seeks S. Africa ballot support as Ramaphosa urges inclusive dialogue

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has raised the prospect of South Africa assisting with printing ballot papers for South Sudan’s planned 2026 elections, as Cyril Ramaphosa called for inclusive dialogue to ensure credible polls.

According to a statement posted Thursday on the official Facebook page of the Office of the President, President Salva Kiir Mayardit held talks with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, with focuse on preparations for South Sudan’s 2026 elections, electoral support, and strengthening economic cooperation between Juba and Pretoria.

President Kiir thanked the government and people of South Africa for their hospitality and extended condolences following the passing of Nicholas Haysom, acknowledging his role in South Sudan’s peace process through the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

During the meeting, Kiir reaffirmed his government’s commitment to holding elections in December 2026, stressing that the Revitalised Peace Agreement remains the guiding framework for the country’s transition.

He said preparations are underway and underscored the government’s determination to proceed with the vote.

He said, however, that South Sudan would require technical and logistical support to ensure credible elections, specifically pointing to assistance in printing ballot papers and providing voter registration materials.

President Ramaphosa welcomed Kiir’s commitment and emphasised the importance of inclusive and credible elections, echoing broader African positions on democratic processes. He reaffirmed South Africa’s readiness to support South Sudan in its electoral preparations.

The two leaders also discussed expanding economic ties, with Kiir inviting South African businesses to invest in sectors including mining, tourism, air transport, and oil, saying South Sudan is open for business.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and working together to promote peace, stability, and development.

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