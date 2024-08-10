10th August 2024
Kiir reshuffles officials across four states

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir. (Photo/Office of the President/Facebook).

President Salva Kiir issued a series of Republican Decrees on Friday removing and replacing dozens of officials across four states including Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, Warap and Upper Nile.

In Northern Bahr el Ghazal, President Kiir relieved Santino Ochan as Minister of Cabinet Affairs and appointed Gamer Khalifa Ochalla in his position.

In the decrees read out on state-owned television SSBC, Kiir also relieved Grang Aweng Jonkor from his post as the state member of parliament without any replacement.

In Warap State, Kiir removed Advisor on Legal Affairs Makur Dul Ajok and named John Deng Kok in his place, while the Finance and Investment Minister Awut Aleu Ayeny was sacked in favor of Maduot Tong Akon.

Twic County Commission Simon Agok Chan was also fired and replaced by Aduer Akuot Adurdit, and Tonj East Wilson Arop was replaced by Makur Dhul Ajok.

Still in Warrap, a Member of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) Bona Atem was shown the exit and replaced with Felix Albino Achout,

The president further relieved members of parliament in Warap State namely; Akot Awer Bak, Grang Mar Akot, Madline Ayok Adowk, Akondit  Maynok and Terezza Abak Grang.

There replacements were Joseph Taban Agany, Akol Akol Yel, Awut Marco , Gang Chol Madout, and Angelina Ayok.

In another decree, Kiir relieved Unity State Peace Adviser, Mr. Stephen Salam Maluit and replaced him with Peter Malik Khan.

In Upper Nile State, Kiir replaced the Minister of Cooperative and Rural Development Lino Benkerias Lual with Divid Ali Tipo, The Minister of Roads and Bridges Thomas Johnson Anei with Jach Yai Jach, and the Commissioner of Nasir County Mr. Duol Kun with James Gatluak.

Finally, the president relieved lawmakers in Upper Nile State parliament namely; David Ali Tipo, Julia Adyiing, Madline Nyawella, Mohamed Chol, Khadija Abdurazig and Riak Deng.

They were replaced by Lino Benkeryias Lual, Ana John Othow, Paulo Abayi, Akuma Nyok, Fadia Chol Chouli and Thiok Biel.

 

10th August 2024

