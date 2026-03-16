Kiir reshuffles Central Equatoria State government

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has issued a series of presidential decrees relieving and appointing several officials in the Revitalized Transitional Government of Central Equatoria State.

The changes, announced over the weekend, affect state advisors, ministers, heads of independent commissions and county commissioners.

Among those relieved from their positions are advisors Valentino Kenyi on Human Rights and John Yona on Economic Affairs.

Thirteen state ministers were also dismissed, including Lupai Satimon Andrew, former Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Jacob Aligo Lo-Ladu, Minister of Peacebuilding; Taban Emmanuel Baya, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs; and Salah Rajab Bunduki, Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment.

Others removed include Nejua Mursal Juma for Health, Clement Maring Samuel for Roads and Bridges, Peter Lujo Yospeta for Cooperatives, Rita Dominic for Culture, Youth and Sports, and Zendiya Eluzai Abu for Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

Also relieved are David Morobe Aquillino for Housing, Lands and Public Utilities, Stephen Onesimo Lado for Trade and Industry, Cirisio Zakaria Ladu for Education, and Huda Micha Laila for Public Service and Human Resource Development.

In the state commissions, Henry Kala Sabuni was removed as Chairperson of the Peace and Reconciliation Commission, while Rose Lisok Paulino was relieved as head of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.

The decrees also removed three county commissioners: Charles Data Bullen of Morobo County, Emmanuel Taban Seme of Yei River County, and Robert John Morris of Lainya County.

In the new appointments, the President named Clement Maring Samuel as Advisor on Human Rights, Samir Nasir Roman as Advisor on Economic Affairs, Anna Kaku Samson as Advisor on Political Affairs, and Jacob Aligo Lo-Ladu as Advisor on Education and Literacy.

For the state ministries, Augustino Ladu Martin was appointed Minister of Cabinet Affairs, while Jacob Gore will serve as Minister for Peacebuilding.

Other appointments include Janet Aya as Minister of Finance, Planning and Investment, Intisar Jaden Solomon as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, and Joice Bakuwa as Minister of Health.

The President also appointed Latio Ramba Abas as Minister of Roads and Bridges, Emmanuel Khamis as Minister of Cooperatives, and Bush Buse as Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Meanwhile, Cirisio Zakaria Ladu becomes Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development, Viato Wani Swaka takes over Housing, Land and Public Utilities, and Mawa A. Moses was named Minister of Trade and Industry.

Lupai Satimon Andrew was appointed Minister of Education and General Instructions, while Elizabeth Pita Lugor will serve as Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

In the independent commissions, John Modi Mulla was appointed Chairperson of the Peace and Reconciliation Commission, while Salah Rajab Bunduki will head the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.

At the county level, Joseph Mawa Akuba was appointed Commissioner of Morobo County, Samuel Malimbo Batali as Commissioner of Yei River County, and Huda Micha Laila as Commissioner of Lainya County.

President Kiir thanked the outgoing officials for their service and wished the newly appointed leaders success in their new assignments.

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