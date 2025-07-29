Kiir removes top security and presidential office officials

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has removed Lt. Gen. Chol Agoth Deng, Deputy Director General for Administration and Finance of the Internal Security Bureau, and Dominic Juuk Chom, Executive Director in the Office of the President.

The changes, announced Monday on state broadcaster SSBC, also saw the appointment of Lt. Gen. John Manut Wol as Deng’s replacement and the reassignment of Ambassador Ajing Deng Ajing to replace Juuk Chom.

Meanwhile, Yar Peter Machar was named Chief of State Protocol.

In addition, Madut Arop Madut was appointed to the national parliament, filling a seat left vacant by the death of his father, veteran SPLM lawmaker Arop Madut Arop

