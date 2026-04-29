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Kiir removes and appoints ministers in Foreign Affairs, Trade, Youth, and Defence, and reshuffles leadership within NSS

Author: | Published: 5 hours ago

President Salva Kiir|Photo|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has removed andappointed senior government officials in a major reshuffle affecting key ministries and security institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, and the National Security Service (NSS).

Amb. James Pitia Morgan has been removed as Presidential Envoy to the Greater Lakes Region and appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, replacing Amb. Monday Semeya Kumba, who has been removed from the position.

Atong Kuol Manyang Juuk has been removed as Minister of Trade and Industry and appointed Minister of Youth and Sports, replacing Mary Nawai Martin, who has also been removed.

Dr. Labanya Margaret Mathya Ugila has been appointed Minister of Trade and Industry.

In the security sector, Akec Tong Aleu has been removed as First Undersecretary at the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs and appointed Director General of the Internal Security Bureau (NSS), replacing Gen. Mawien Mawien Ariik, who has been removed as Director General. Lt. Gen. John Manut Wol has been removed as Deputy Director General for Administration and Finance of the Internal Security Bureau and replaced by Maj. Gen. Napoleon Adok Gai. Lt. Gen. Gregory Deng Kuac has been removed as First Deputy Director at the General Intelligence Bureau, with no replacement announced.

The changes take immediate effect.

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