20th March 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Kiir relieves Upper Nile governor James Odhok, appoints Gen. Koang Chuol

Kiir relieves Upper Nile governor James Odhok, appoints Gen. Koang Chuol

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Upper Nile governor, James Odhok. (Photo/Press Unit).

President Salva Kiir relieved Upper Nile State Governor James Odhok Oyay and appointed Lt. Gen. Koang Chuol, in Republican decrees on Wednesday, a decision SPLM-IO terms unilateral and peace deal violation.

Relieved Upper Nile governor Odhok was appointed in February 2023 from the SPLM-IO docket – at a time of inter-communal tension in the state.

His successor Gen. Koang Chuol was the Assistant Chief of Defense Force for Training and Research. The reshuffle comes amid ongoing violence in parts of the state, particular in Nasir, the hometown of the new governor.

In a press statement, Puok Both Baluang, Acting Press Secretary in FVP Machar’s office, said the group has rejected the removal of James Odhok as unilateral and a severe violation of the 2018 peace agreement.
“This is to inform our members and the public that President Salva Kiir’s decision to relieve the Governor of Upper Nile State, H.E. James Odhok Oyay, of his duties, and effectively consolidate control of the state within his party by appointing Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol, constitutes another unilateral action and a severe violation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.”

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 20 killed in Nasir airstrike, Commissioner reports 1

Over 20 killed in Nasir airstrike, Commissioner reports

Published March 17, 2025

Eight more SSPDF survivors from Nasir arrive in Juba 2

Eight more SSPDF survivors from Nasir arrive in Juba

Published March 13, 2025

Pope writes to Kiir and Machar, urging peace 3

Pope writes to Kiir and Machar, urging peace

Published March 14, 2025

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms 4

Renewed airstrike in Nasir injures woman and child, Commissioner confirms

Published 21 hours ago

IGAD calls for immediate release of detained SPLM-IO officials pending legal evidence 5

IGAD calls for immediate release of detained SPLM-IO officials pending legal evidence

Published March 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir, Saudi diplomat discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Published 11 mins ago

South Sudan among 8 nations running out of HIV drugs in one month: HIV

Published 1 hour ago

Kiir relieves Upper Nile governor James Odhok, appoints Gen. Koang Chuol

Published 2 hours ago

U.S. senator says Kiir, Machar directly responsible for renewed conflict

Published 2 hours ago

IOM emphasizes need for awareness in nationality and passport issuance

Published 20 hours ago

South Sudan steps up intelligence efforts to fight financial crimes

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th March 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.