Kiir relieves Upper Nile governor James Odhok, appoints Gen. Koang Chuol

President Salva Kiir relieved Upper Nile State Governor James Odhok Oyay and appointed Lt. Gen. Koang Chuol, in Republican decrees on Wednesday, a decision SPLM-IO terms unilateral and peace deal violation.
Relieved Upper Nile governor Odhok was appointed in February 2023 from the SPLM-IO docket – at a time of inter-communal tension in the state.
His successor Gen. Koang Chuol was the Assistant Chief of Defense Force for Training and Research. The reshuffle comes amid ongoing violence in parts of the state, particular in Nasir, the hometown of the new governor.
