Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 13 hours ago

President Salva Kiir - File Photo courtesy of Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has relieved several senior government officials in South Sudan, including Finance Minister Dr Bak Barnaba Chol, Revenue Authority (SSRA) Commissioner William Anyuol, Deputy Commissioner Ruo Ayii, and former Presidential Envoy to the Middle East and Gulf Nations Monica Achol Abel Aguek.

The appointment of Salvatore Garang as Minister of Finance marks the fourth individual to hold the position during the FY 2025/2026 period, following Dr Bak, Athian, and Dr Dongrin. This sets a record in South Sudan’s history, as it is the first time a single fiscal year budget has passed through the hands of four different ministers

Dr Bak was first appointed Minister of Finance on August 4, 2023, replacing Dier Tong. He served until November 2023. He was later reappointed on November 4, 2025, as Minister of Finance and Planning, serving in the role until his relief on Monday. Altogether, his two terms in office spanned roughly one year and three months.

William Anyuon, who was appointed Commissioner General of the National Revenue Authority in 2022, served for about four years before his removal. His deputy, Ruo Ayii, assumed office in 2023 and served for approximately three years.

Monica Achol Abel Aguek was appointed Presidential Envoy to the Middle East and Gulf Nations in 2025 and served for about one year. She has not been reappointed and exits government service following the conclusion of her term.

In the latest appointments, Salvatore Garang has been named the new Finance Minister. Garang previously served as Finance Minister from March 2018 to September 2020 and briefly from March to August 2023.

Mony Deng Abet has been appointed Commissioner General of the NRA, while Solomon Arik becomes Deputy Commissioner. The changes were announced on Monday on the state-run TV, SSBC

 

