Kiir relieves Finance Minister, NRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy

President Salva Kiir has relieved the Finance Ministry official Bak, National Revenue Authority Commissioner William Anyuol, Deputy Commissioner Ruo Ayii, and former Presidential Envoy to the Middle East and Gulf Nations Monica Achol Abel Aguek.
In their place, Salvatore Garang has been appointed Finance Minister, Mony Deng Abet takes over as NRA Commissioner, and Solomon Arik becomes Deputy Commissioner of the NRA.
Monica Achol has not been reappointed and exits government service following her term as envoy from 2025 to 2026.
