Kiir relieves finance minister, army chief in key govt reshuffle

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has dismissed the Minister of Finance and Planning, the Chief of Defence Forces, and several other senior officials in a major government reshuffle announced on Wednesday.

In a series of decrees read on the state television, Kiir, removed Salvatore Garang Mabiordit as Minister of Finance and Planning and relieved Paul Nang Majok of his post as Chief of Defence Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces.

The head of state and commander-in-chief also dismissed Julius Tabuley Daniel as Deputy Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development.

Kiir further removed Santino Deng Wol as Undersecretary for Veterans’ Affairs in the Ministry of Defence and Veterans’ Affairs.

President Salva Kiir also announced new appointments to the affected positions.

He appointed Kuol Daniel Ayulo as Minister of Finance and Planning, while Clement Juma Mbugonvia was named Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

Kiir also appointed Mahjoub Biel Turuk, a former governor of Jonglei State, as Deputy Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development.

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