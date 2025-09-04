Kiir relieves deputy intelligence officer, other senior officials

President Salva Kiir has sacked Lt. Gen. Khalid Buturos Bura from his position as Deputy Director General of the General Intelligence Bureau at the National Security Service.

The changes were announced in a series of presidential decrees read on the state-run SSBC on the evening of September 3, 2025.

President Kiir did not name a replacement for Lt. Gen. Bura in the decree.

He also removed Aguek Ring Mabil from his role as Deputy Chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.

Makuach Makuach Ngong was appointed to take over the position.

In another decree, the President relieved Dr. Anin Ngot Ngot as the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Kennedy Gaaniko was named as the new Undersecretary of Health.

President Kiir also appointed two technical advisors.

Engineer Charles Barnaba Kisanga was appointed Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology and Postal Services.

Mr. Ariath Deng Ariath was appointed Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Investment.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter