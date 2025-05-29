29th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   Kiir relieves Chief Justice Chan Reec and his deputy

Kiir relieves Chief Justice Chan Reec and his deputy

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Former Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut - File Photo: Madrama James/Eye Radio

President Salva Kiir has relieved the long-serving Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut and his deputy, Dr. John Gatwech Lul, from the Judiciary of South Sudan.

Their removal was announced through a republican decree broadcast on the state-run TV channel, SSBC, last evening.

In a separate decree, President Kiir appointed Dr. Benjamin Bak Deng and Laku Tranquillo Nyumbe as their replacements, respectively.

Justice Chan Reec Madut had served as Chief Justice since August 2011, making him one of the longest-serving officials in the government since South Sudan gained independence.

However, during his tenure, the judiciary faced widespread criticism from the public over the lack of enforcement of the rule of law.

A survey released earlier this year by the Judicial Reform Committee revealed that many South Sudanese have lost confidence in the judicial system.

The report highlighted public concerns about interference by some executive members in judicial independence and strong public support for judicial reforms to restore trust in the judiciary.

In March, a group of South Sudanese lawyers threatened to petition President Salva Kiir Mayardit to remove Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut.

Senior Advocate Kiir Chol Deng, speaking on behalf of the lawyers, accused the Chief Justice of failing to deliver justice, describing the judiciary as being in an appalling state.

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands 1

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Published May 23, 2025

President Kiir says time has come for new generation of leaders 2

President Kiir says time has come for new generation of leaders

Published May 22, 2025

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls 3

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls

Published May 23, 2025

He speaks through dance: Lumode’s story of joy, loss, and hope 4

He speaks through dance: Lumode’s story of joy, loss, and hope

Published May 22, 2025

Gov’t wins big as court slashes Vivacell compensation from $2.9B to $48m 5

Gov’t wins big as court slashes Vivacell compensation from $2.9B to $48m

Published May 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kenyan literary Icon Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o dies at 87

Published 40 minutes ago

Kiir relieves Chief Justice Chan Reec and his deputy

Published 2 hours ago

Break the silence, talk about periods at home – advocates urge parents  

Published 16 hours ago

SSRA begins construction of first modern bonded warehouse

Published 16 hours ago

Bahr el Ghazal University expels 12 students over Protest, attempt to oust vice chancellor

Published 18 hours ago

Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.