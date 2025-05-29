Kiir relieves Chief Justice Chan Reec and his deputy

President Salva Kiir has relieved the long-serving Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut and his deputy, Dr. John Gatwech Lul, from the Judiciary of South Sudan.

Their removal was announced through a republican decree broadcast on the state-run TV channel, SSBC, last evening.

In a separate decree, President Kiir appointed Dr. Benjamin Bak Deng and Laku Tranquillo Nyumbe as their replacements, respectively.

Justice Chan Reec Madut had served as Chief Justice since August 2011, making him one of the longest-serving officials in the government since South Sudan gained independence.

However, during his tenure, the judiciary faced widespread criticism from the public over the lack of enforcement of the rule of law.

A survey released earlier this year by the Judicial Reform Committee revealed that many South Sudanese have lost confidence in the judicial system.

The report highlighted public concerns about interference by some executive members in judicial independence and strong public support for judicial reforms to restore trust in the judiciary.

In March, a group of South Sudanese lawyers threatened to petition President Salva Kiir Mayardit to remove Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut.

Senior Advocate Kiir Chol Deng, speaking on behalf of the lawyers, accused the Chief Justice of failing to deliver justice, describing the judiciary as being in an appalling state.

