Kiir relieved Kajo-Keji, Ibba and Mvolo Commissioners

Author: Reporter | Published: 1 hour ago

President Salva Kiir Courtesy of Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has swapped Kajo-Keji County Commissioner with an MP in Republican decrees that also saw Iba and Mvolo county commissioner removed.

In a presidential decree, Kiir removed Kajo-Kehi County Commissioner Panuel Dumo and MP David Lizi Christopher – both  SPLM-IO members and switch their roles.

In a separate decree, Kiir relieved Western Equatoria State’s Mvolo and Iba county commissioners -John Komede and Charles Elisama Babua.

He replaced them with Ruben Amaai Majok and Wilson Tatela Hassan respectively.

Kiir also relieved Western Equatoria State Peace and Security Advisor Hon Simon Bakama and MP Hon Phillip Ayoub Gaza, replacing him with Willaim Sabat Odil.

Kiir relieved Kajo-Keji, Ibba and Mvolo Commissioners

