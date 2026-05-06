Kiir releives finance minister, army chief in key govt reshuffle

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has dismissed the Minister of Finance and Planning, the Chief of Defence Forces, and several other senior officials in a major government reshuffle announced on Wednesday, appointing new leaders to the key positions with immediate effect.

In a series of presidential decrees, Salvatore Garang Mabiordit was removed as Minister of Finance and Planning, while Paul Nang Majok was relieved of his post as Chief of Defence Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces.

Julius Tabuley Daniel was also dismissed as Deputy Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development.

In the Ministry of Defence and Veterans’ Affairs, Santino Deng Wol was removed as Undersecretary for Veterans’ Affairs.

The decrees also named replacements to the affected positions.

Kuol Daniel Avulo was appointed Minister of Finance and Planning, while Clement Juma Mbugonvia became Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

Mahjoub Biel Turuk, a former governor of Jonglei State, was appointed Deputy Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development.

Gen. Santino Deng Wol was appointed Chief of Defence Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces, while Dr. Paul Nang Majok was named Undersecretary for Veterans’ Affairs.

President Kiir thanked the outgoing officials for their service and wished the new appointees success in their roles. The decrees took effect immediately.

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