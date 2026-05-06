7th May 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News | Politics   |   Kiir releives finance minister, army chief in key govt reshuffle

Kiir releives finance minister, army chief in key govt reshuffle

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir|Photo|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has dismissed the Minister of Finance and Planning, the Chief of Defence Forces, and several other senior officials in a major government reshuffle announced on Wednesday, appointing new leaders to the key positions with immediate effect.

In a series of presidential decrees, Salvatore Garang Mabiordit was removed as Minister of Finance and Planning, while Paul Nang Majok was relieved of his post as Chief of Defence Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces.

Julius Tabuley Daniel was also dismissed as Deputy Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development.

In the Ministry of Defence and Veterans’ Affairs, Santino Deng Wol was removed as Undersecretary for Veterans’ Affairs.

The decrees also named replacements to the affected positions.

Kuol Daniel Avulo was appointed Minister of Finance and Planning, while Clement Juma Mbugonvia became Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

Mahjoub Biel Turuk, a former governor of Jonglei State, was appointed Deputy Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development.

Gen. Santino Deng Wol was appointed Chief of Defence Forces of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces, while Dr. Paul Nang Majok was named Undersecretary for Veterans’ Affairs.

President Kiir thanked the outgoing officials for their service and wished the new appointees success in their roles. The decrees took effect immediately.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police officer apologizes after viral Juba assault video; claims victim is gang member 1

Police officer apologizes after viral Juba assault video; claims victim is gang member

Published May 5, 2026

U.S. conditions December election funding on release of political prisoners 2

U.S. conditions December election funding on release of political prisoners

Published May 3, 2026

Juba City Council to begin road repairs, install speed bumps within 7 days 3

Juba City Council to begin road repairs, install speed bumps within 7 days

Published May 2, 2026

Police arrest officer over viral young man assault in Juba 4

Police arrest officer over viral young man assault in Juba

Published 12 hours ago

Police vow to arrest officer filmed assaulting civilian in viral video 5

Police vow to arrest officer filmed assaulting civilian in viral video

Published May 5, 2026

South Sudan to establish domestic gold refinery to boost mineral value 6

South Sudan to establish domestic gold refinery to boost mineral value

Published May 1, 2026

“My actions were to de-escalate tensions”: Puot defends role in Nasir incident 7

“My actions were to de-escalate tensions”: Puot defends role in Nasir incident

Published 13 hours ago

Puot rejects charges, cites Nasir incident as 2018 agreement ceasefire violation 8

Puot rejects charges, cites Nasir incident as 2018 agreement ceasefire violation

Published May 4, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir releives finance minister, army chief in key govt reshuffle

Published 8 hours ago

John Frog released following misunderstanding with security personnel

Published 11 hours ago

Police arrest officer over viral young man assault in Juba

Published 12 hours ago

“My actions were to de-escalate tensions”: Puot defends role in Nasir incident

Published 13 hours ago

Kiir’s govt reacts to U.S. diplomat’s “poisoned water” allegations, defends UNMISS cooperation

Published 13 hours ago

NEC briefs TNLA Speaker on 2026 election readiness, calls for legal amendments

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th May 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.