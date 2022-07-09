Kiir regrets loss of lives to ‘senseless’ inter-ethnic violence

President Salva Kiir has condemned the rising incidents of communal and cattle-related violence which, according to him, have led to the loss of lives across the country.

Addressing the nation on the eve of Independence Day Anniversary this morning, Kiir said the rampant ethnic conflict in the country is eroding progress made in the implementation of the revitalized agreement.

Speaking to the media at the State House J1, the president said he regrets the loss of lives and expressed condolences to victimized families.

“We have lost many lives in Western Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, Central Equatoria States to mention but a few, due to inter-communal violence,” said Kiir.

His remarks followed media reports indicating a rising trend of inter-communal and cattle related gun violence in several parts of the country.

The latest incident in the last few weeks have resulted in the death of nearly 200 people, injuries and displacement as well as the loss of livelihoods.

The president termed the recent incident in Tonj North disheartening, saying the country cannot allow ” this senseless killing of both the security personnel and civilians to continue.”

“Many military personnel including senior officers lose their lives at the hands of our own civilian populations. These soldiers died in the hands of those they have sworn to protect. As a country, we cannot allow this senseless killing,” he said.

Last month, about eighteen soldiers, some government officials and civilians were killed during armed clashes triggered by cattle rustling in the volatile northern part of the Tonj region.

The clashes occurred when SSPDF soldiers attempted to recover some cattle allegedly stolen by armed youth in the Tonj North County.

Meanwhile, the most recent incident was the cattle related attack that left over 70 people dead in Eastern Equatoria State.

The Head-of-State said the government will hold those who have killed accountable to their crimes.

