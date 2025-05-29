29th May 2025
Kiir presides over swearing-in around 40 diplomats

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

Photo|PPU

President Salva Kiir on Thursday led the swearing-in ceremony of 40 newly appointed and promoted ambassadors at the Foreign Ministry.

The event took place at the State House in Juba, where Kiir called on the diplomats to carry out their duties with integrity, professionalism, and unwavering dedication.

A message posted on the official page of the President’s office reminded the ambassadors that their responsibilities are crucial to promoting South Sudan’s interests internationally.

The President also reaffirmed his commitment to improving the working conditions of public officials, particularly those serving in diplomatic missions abroad.

Kiir said he instructed the Vice President and Chairperson for the Economic Cluster, Dr Benjamin Bol Mel to ensure timely and consistent payments across the public sector.

President Kiir revealed he had approved a series of reforms aimed at reorganizing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of a broader plan to boost the ministry’s effectiveness and align its work with the nation’s foreign policy goals.

In response, the ambassadors promised to honor the country’s values and safeguard South Sudan’s interests overseas.

“They committed to performing their duties with dedication and professionalism in their new roles,” according to the Office of the President.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Monday Semaya Kumba highlighted the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to strengthen South Sudan’s foreign policy framework amid regional and international challenges.

29th May 2025

