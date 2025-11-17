Kiir presides over new BoSS governor, urges swift action on liquidity crisis

President Salva Kiir presided over the swearing-in of the newly appointed Governor of the Bank of South Sudan and other officials, directing Yeni Samuel Costa to find a sustainable solution to the country’s current liquidity crisis.

Yeni replaced Dr Addis Ababa Othow who was relieved through a Republican Decree last week.

The Head of State urged the leadership of the Bank of South Sudan to ensure the bank live up to its mandate of maintaining price stability and promoting a healthy domestic economy.

President Kiir also swore in the Chairperson and members of the Board of National Communication Authority, urging the management of NCA to ensure the Authority provides reliable and accessible communication services across the country.

Officials expressed hope that the new team at the Central Bank will drive reforms, restore confidence, and enhance service delivery in their respective departments.

