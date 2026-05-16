Kiir pays tribute to liberation martyrs on SPLA Day

President Salva Kiir has paid tribute to the fallen heroes and heroines of South Sudan’s liberation struggle, describing them as the foundation of the country’s hard-won independence.

In a statement marking the 43rd anniversary of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) Day on Saturday, President Kiir remembered the sacrifices made by Battalion 105 and other liberation fighters who died during the struggle for self-determination.

“On this day, we remember the brave forces of Battalion 105 who fired the first bullet that began our revolution, as we mark the 43rd Anniversary of our Movement,” Kiir stated.

The President said the country also remembers “the sacrifices of our martyrs who gave their lives during the long struggle for our nationhood.”

SPLA Day is commemorated annually on May 16 to honor the launch of the armed struggle in 1983 against the Sudanese government under the leadership of the late Dr. John Garang de Mabior.

In his message, Kiir paid special tribute to key liberation figures including Dr. John Garang de Mabior, Kerubino Kuanyin Bol, and William Nyuon Bany, saying their contributions remain central in the history of South Sudan.

“Today, we remember, and I salute my colleagues, starting with Comrade Dr. John Garang de Mabior who led our struggle with steely determination, Comrade Kerubino Kuanyin Bol who fired the first bullet in Bor, Comrade William Nyuon Bany whose actions in Ayod amplified the momentum of our struggle,” he said.

The President also recognized “all the sons and daughters of South Sudan who joined the cause for national liberation,” adding that “you will never be forgotten. You are our history.”

Kiir urged organized forces across the country to uphold the values of the liberation struggle as they work to restore law and order.

“All organized forces must keep the strong values and spirit of the struggle that brought us our liberation as they work to restore law and order across the country,” he noted.

The Head of State further called on citizens to reflect on the country’s journey to independence and draw inspiration from those who sacrificed for freedom.

“As we celebrate this day, every citizen should reflect on the journey that brought us to nationhood. May the sacrifice and dedication of those who came before us inspire the next generation to move South Sudan forward,” the statement read.

President Kiir concluded by appealing for national unity and peace.

“Let us all unite to work for a peaceful, united and prosperous South Sudan.”

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