Kiir pays tribute to Bona Malwal as “brother and elder Statesman”

President Salva Kiir has described the late veteran politician Bona Malual Madut Ring as “my beloved brother and elder statesman” in a condolence message following his death on Sunday in Juba at the age of 97.

In a statement dated November 3, President Kiir said he learned of Bona Malwal’s passing with profound sadness.

He extended his condolences to the late leader’s family and the Twic Mayardit community, where Bona hailed from.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of my beloved brother and elder statesman, Bona Malwal Madut Ring,” President Kiir said.

“On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of South Sudan and my own family, I offer my sincere condolences to family, friends, the Twic Mayardit community, and South Sudan at large,” end quote.

Other top officials, including former Transport Minister Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin, Senior Presidential Advisor Kuol Manyang Juuk, and Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs Adut Salva Kiir, have also paid glowing tributes to the veteran leader.

Bona Malual was a prominent politician, journalist, and author, known for his decades-long contribution to the struggle for South Sudan’s independence.

He published several books and founded journals and magazines that amplified the voices of South Sudanese during the liberation movement.

Malual previously served as Minister of Culture and Information under the government of Gaafar Nimeiri, as Regional Minister in the former Southern Sudan Autonomous Region, and later as Advisor to the Presidency of Sudan.

President Kiir praised Bona Malwal as “a leader and visionary who sacrificed for the people of South Sudan,” adding that “he will be dearly missed.”

