Kiir overhauls South Sudan Revenue Authority Board

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has dismissed the Board of Directors of the South Sudan Revenue Authority and appointed a new board and chairperson, according to a Republican Order broadcast on the state-owned SSBC on Thursday.

The dismissed board was previously chaired by Stephen Dhieu Dau.

In the order, the President cited provisions under Sections 9(1) and 7 of the National Revenue Authority Act 2016, as amended, and revoked Republican Order Number 23 of 2024, relieving all former board members of their duties with immediate effect.

President Kiir appointed Honourable David Deng Athorbei as the new Chairperson of the reconstituted board.

Other members include the Undersecretaries from the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and Ministry of Trade and Industry, as well as the First Deputy Governor of the Bank of South Sudan.

Also appointed are Biel Jok Thieck, Bona Geng Gong, and Jamal Abdullah Wani, while the Commissioner-General of the Authority will serve as an ex-officio member.

The changes come just days after the previous board cancelled advisory positions created in a March 2026 administrative order issued by the Commissioner-General, which had relieved two senior commissioners of their duties.

In a decision issued on 13 April 2026, the board reinstated the two officials—Chol Paul Kur as Commissioner of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division and Akech Tong Malek as Commissioner of the Customs Revenue Division.

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