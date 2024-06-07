Kiir orders Upper Nile govt to arrest culprits behind violence

President Salva Kiir reportedly instructed Upper Nile State government to hold perpetrators accountable, restore peace and promote reconciliation among communities following the recent violence.

Kiir made the directive after he received a report presented by the deputy governor, Deng Jou, in Juba on Thursday.

In his report, Mr. Jou assured the President of the state government’s commitment to maintaining security in the state.

He also expressed their commitment to apprehend individuals responsible for the inter-communal violence that killed several civilians.

“I submitted a report to the President on the security situation in Upper Nile, focusing on the tragic events that occurred on May 29th. In our discussion, I assured the President of our commitment to maintaining security in the state,” he said.

“The President emphasized the importance of restoring social cohesion and holding those responsible for the violence and security breaches accountable.”

According to Jou, President Kiir stressed the importance of restoring social cohesion and holding those responsible for the violence and security breaches accountable

“I want to affirm that anyone involved in these killings and the destabilization of security will be held accountable.”

“We are committed to apprehending these individuals, regardless of where they may seek refuge.”

The deputy governor said reconciliation and compromise between Upper Nile communities will be essential for lasting peace.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Death, absence of Peace Commission members leaves it without quorum Previous Post