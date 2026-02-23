Kiir orders unhindered humanitarian access during talks with UN relief chief

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has ordered unhindered humanitarian access across the country during talks with the United Nations’ top relief official.

Kiir issued the directive on Monday, 23-02-2026 during a meeting in Juba with Tom Fletcher, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, as they discussed the humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

Fletcher welcomed the move, describing the discussions as constructive and focused on addressing both national and regional humanitarian challenges.

He said the President reaffirmed his government’s commitment to allowing humanitarian agencies to operate without restrictions, stressing that such access is critical to delivering urgent assistance to displaced and flood-affected communities.

Also present at the meeting was Albino Akol Atak, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

He said Kiir had instructed the ministry to strengthen coordination with UN agencies and other humanitarian partners to enhance response efforts amid rising needs.

Fletcher is visiting South Sudan as part of efforts to mobilize greater international attention and support for the country’s humanitarian response as needs continue to grow in several regions.

