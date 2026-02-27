27th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News | Politics   |   Kiir orders Service Cluster to boost basic service delivery

Kiir orders Service Cluster to boost basic service delivery

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 13 minutes ago

President Salva Kiir shakes hands with Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol during the swearing-in ceremony at the State House in Juba. Photo credit: Office of the President.

President Salva Kiir has ordered institutions under the Service Cluster to step up the delivery of basic services to improve the livelihoods of citizens, saying service delivery must remain the central focus of government policy and action.

The directive was issued during the swearing-in ceremony of Hussein Abdelbagi Akol as the new Vice President for the Service Cluster, according to a statement from the Office of the President.

Abdelbagi was appointed last evening through a presidential decree, replacing former Vice President Josephin Joseph Lagu, who was dismissed in a similar manner.

President Kiir instructed Abdelbagi to undertake comprehensive reforms to strengthen institutional performance and ensure more efficient service delivery across the country.

In his remarks, Vice President Abdelbagi pledged to work closely with all ministries under the cluster to improve access to quality services and respond effectively to the needs of the population.

The Service Cluster supervises key ministries, including the Ministries of General Education and Instruction, Higher Education, Science and Technology, and Health, among others.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections 1

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

Published February 21, 2026

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts 2

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

Published February 21, 2026

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy 3

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy

Published February 23, 2026

Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads 4

Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads

Published February 22, 2026

Defense challenges authentication of forensic report in Dr. Machar trial 5

Defense challenges authentication of forensic report in Dr. Machar trial

Published February 25, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Church enlists community elders to seek vision for national stability

Published 7 minutes ago

Kiir orders Service Cluster to boost basic service delivery

Published 13 minutes ago

Mayor says section of fish stalls burned in Thursday night Konyokonyo Market fire

Published 2 hours ago

Machar trial: Prosecution seeks court approval to admit key digital evidence

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir backs Interior Minister’s plan to restructure police ahead of 2026 polls

Published 3 hours ago

Western embassies urge govt to prosecute soldiers involved in killing of 16 civilians

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.