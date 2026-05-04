Kiir orders Revenue Authority to boost non-oil revenue to support economy

President Salva Kiir has called on the South Sudan Revenue Authority to increase non-oil revenue collection to strengthen the country’s economy.

Speaking after receiving a progress report from Commissioner General Moun Deng Ajuet in Juba, President Kiir emphasized the need to reduce reliance on oil and boost domestic revenue.

The Revenue Authority reported improved collections since February, attributing the progress to reforms aimed at reducing leakages and improving efficiency.

President Kiir urged the Authority to expand the tax base, enhance accountability, and adopt new strategies to sustain growth in non-oil revenues.

The government says increased collections could help support timely payment of civil service salaries.

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