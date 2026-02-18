President Salva Kiir has directed the Secretariat of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) to conduct a comprehensive audit and evaluation of all party assets, investments, and affiliated companies both within South Sudan and abroad.

Kiir, who also chairs the SPLM, issued the directive after reviewing a progress report from the party Secretariat detailing its activities, strategic plans, and preparations for the upcoming general elections.

The directive follows recent visits by senior party officials to Luri Payam, where they assessed SPLM assets and investment projects.

According to the Office of the President, Kiir emphasized that establishing a proper inventory system and strengthening asset management will ensure party members fully benefit from the movement’s investments.

He also stressed the need for strict discipline across all party structures, including among SPLM members serving in government positions.

Meanwhile, SPLM Secretary General Akol Paul Kordit said the party is ready for the forthcoming elections. He welcomed the recent stance by African leaders calling for no further extension of South Sudan’s transitional period and underscored the importance of adhering to agreed timelines under the roadmap to ensure the electoral process proceeds as planned.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Regional water ministers confirm attendance as Juba hosts Nile basin day Previous Post