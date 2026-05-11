Kiir, Museveni hold talks on security, trade and regional peace in Kampala

President Salva Kiir has held talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on political and economic cooperation, regional peace, and security in Kampala.

The meeting came after President Kiir travelled to Uganda on Sunday ahead of President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for tomorrow.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen partnership and mutual interests between Juba and Kampala.

The statement added that the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation in key strategic areas, including joint border security efforts, road and railway infrastructure linking the two countries, power connectivity, and mutual support in regional and international platforms.

The two presidents also discussed collaboration on regional peace and security initiatives.

The statement said the meeting reflected the longstanding friendship, shared history, and continued cooperation between South Sudan and Uganda.