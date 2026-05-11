11th May 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  International Relations | National News | News | Politics | Regional News   |   Kiir, Museveni hold talks on security, trade and regional peace in Kampala

Kiir, Museveni hold talks on security, trade and regional peace in Kampala

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 10 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni hold bilateral talks in Kampala on regional security, trade, and cooperation. Photo: Office of the President.

President Salva Kiir has held talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on political and economic cooperation, regional peace, and security in Kampala.

The meeting came after President Kiir travelled to Uganda on Sunday ahead of President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony scheduled for tomorrow.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen partnership and mutual interests between Juba and Kampala.

The statement added that the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation in key strategic areas, including joint border security efforts, road and railway infrastructure linking the two countries, power connectivity, and mutual support in regional and international platforms.

The two presidents also discussed collaboration on regional peace and security initiatives.

The statement said the meeting reflected the longstanding friendship, shared history, and continued cooperation between South Sudan and Uganda.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
CES govt opens Juba Dream Park for families and children 1

CES govt opens Juba Dream Park for families and children

Published May 6, 2026

Police officer apologizes after viral Juba assault video; claims victim is gang member 2

Police officer apologizes after viral Juba assault video; claims victim is gang member

Published May 5, 2026

Police arrest officer over viral young man assault in Juba 3

Police arrest officer over viral young man assault in Juba

Published May 6, 2026

Rebecca Joshua, SPLA’s ‘voice of the revolution,’ shares journey of service following Thamani Award 4

Rebecca Joshua, SPLA’s ‘voice of the revolution,’ shares journey of service following Thamani Award

Published May 10, 2026

“Problems will come walking and dancing,” Ex-finance minister warns successor 5

“Problems will come walking and dancing,” Ex-finance minister warns successor

Published May 8, 2026

“My actions were to de-escalate tensions”: Puot defends role in Nasir incident 6

“My actions were to de-escalate tensions”: Puot defends role in Nasir incident

Published May 6, 2026

Police vow to arrest officer filmed assaulting civilian in viral video 7

Police vow to arrest officer filmed assaulting civilian in viral video

Published May 5, 2026

UN welcomes government commitment on humanitarian access in Akobo 8

UN welcomes government commitment on humanitarian access in Akobo

Published May 9, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSRA mandates free e-permit for all Imports to curb cargo diversion

Published 3 hours ago

SSPDF chief directs former opposition forces to prepare for integration

Published 7 hours ago

Peace deal amendments: Inside controversial R-ARCSS changes ahead of elections

Published 8 hours ago

SPLM, Uganda’s NRM ink political and economic cooperation agreement

Published 9 hours ago

Kiir, Museveni hold talks on security, trade and regional peace in Kampala

Published 10 hours ago

U. S diplomat accuses S. Sudan leaders of breaking reform promises

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th May 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.