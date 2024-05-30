You are here: Home | Economy | National News | News | Kiir invokes constitutional independence of BoSS
President Salva kiir on Thursday invoked the constitutional provision that provides for the independence of the Bank of South Sudan to execute it’s statutory and supervisory functions.
The move is also in line with implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.
The republican decree invoking the mandate of the Central Bank was read on the state-run national broadcast TV SSBC.
“Article 182 (8) of the constitution read together with section (7) of the Bank of South Sudan Act amended at 2023 stipulates that the people of South Sudan shall be independent in its statutory and supervisory function,” the state reads.
This mandates the Bank of South Sudan independently to exercise its powers and functions without any interference from other government institutions and individuals.”
It ensures that the banks independently implement monetary polices that promote domestic price stability, currency issuance, regulation of the financial sector, holding and managing the official exchange reserves of the country as well as implementation of it independent recruitment policy.
Mr. Kiir directs the Bank of South Sudan to work hand in hand with other financial institutions and including individuals to implement the order.
Published 7 hours ago
Published 11 hours ago
Published 12 hours ago
Published 12 hours ago
Published 12 hours ago
Published 14 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.