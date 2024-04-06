6th April 2024
Kiir integrates Aqwelek leader Olony, his senior officers into SSPDF

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajieng | Published: 14 mins ago

Gen. Johnson Olony speaks with President Kiir June 7, 2023 - Credit: Office of the President

The President Salva Kiir and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces has integrated into the SSPDF Johnson Alony, the former leader of the Aqwelek forces as a Lieutenant General, and his deputy Thomas Mabor  Dhuol  as  Major General, according to spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai.

Johson Olony and Thomas Mabor commanded the former rebel group as General and 1st Leutenant Generals respectively.

Kiir also integrated ten former senior officers of the Kit-Gwang/Agwelek forces as Brigadiers.

These include James Buony Muon, Parom Anguei Otient Kudit, Chang Diing Anyong Majok,  Sabino Otor Kayal Yor, Deng Garang Chol Bul, Lero Olok Odola Goy and Stephen Aban Kwathi Akui.

Others are Adwok Ogeny Mallwak Dowin,  Malual Riak Puok and Kuany.

“On the third of this month. H.E the President in his capacity as Commander- in-chief of SSPDF commissioned and integrated into SSPDF Senor officers from Agweleg forces.

“General Johnson Olony was commissioned and integrated into SSPDF as Lieutenant General, General. Mabor Dhuol was commissioned and integrated at the rank of Major General, and the rest as brigadiers,” said Gen.Lul

Meanwhile, Gen Lul confirmed that, a 15-member committee was dispatched to Malakal recently to assemble the former Aqwelek forces for screening and integration into the SSPDF forces.

The committee is being led by  Major General Kolang Mayen, the deputy chief of military intelligence of the SSPDF.

“About a week ago an advance team  went to Malakal with the clear responsibility and preferred forces and take them to various assemble areas.

“When they are done with the assembling of the forces,  they will send the  message to the main committee and the main committee will fly to Malakal  to go and start screening, reorganization and integration of Agwaleg forces into SSPD, ” Lul added.

