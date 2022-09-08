8th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Kiir in Bor to commission John Garang Univ. complexes

Kiir in Bor to commission John Garang Univ. complexes

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 13 mins ago

President Salva Kiir arrived in Bor, Jonglei State to inaugurate triple-complex building at Dr John Garang Memorial University. | (Photo: Courtesy.)

President Salva Kiir has traveled to Jonglei State’s capital, Bor to inaugurate three complex buildings at Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology.

Kiir and his accompanying delegation traveled to Bor to officiate the modern classrooms at the university campus.

With the completion of standard lecture halls, the facility is expected to accommodate various colleges including laboratories for practical lessons.

Garang Goch, a civil rights activist in the state described the government-built complexes as world-class complex.

“The University of Dr John Garang is going to have a very concrete and very strong foundation of what is happening today,” he told Eye Radio.

“Since the starting of the school in 2008, it was just a prefab, but today we have received a very concrete building which the president is going to officially inaugurate the building for the student to get in a learning conducive environment.”

Gosh said the students have been suffering under trees for a long time with under-tree learning that gets interrupted by rains.

John Garang Memorial University has been conducting lectures in prefabs since its establishment as a college in 2008.

It was later upgraded to a university in 2010 in a presidential order.

The university has enrolled so far over 841 students, with females constituting about 7 % of the student’s population

 

 

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10 1

SEC exams result out: Jonglei dominates top 10

Published Saturday, September 3, 2022

4 arrested for stealing $400K from S. Sudanese family in Kampala 2

4 arrested for stealing $400K from S. Sudanese family in Kampala

Published Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained 3

Uganda prophet accused of whipping worshipers detained

Published Friday, September 2, 2022

‘Am very much alive’, Olony’s deputy dismisses death rumors 4

‘Am very much alive’, Olony’s deputy dismisses death rumors

Published Monday, September 5, 2022

Truck driver killed, 3 vehicles burnt along Mundri road 5

Truck driver killed, 3 vehicles burnt along Mundri road

Published Friday, September 2, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir in Bor to commission John Garang Univ. complexes

Published 13 mins ago

Govt cancels road construction deal as company desert work

Published 1 hour ago

Bentiu protestor: “I can’t walk or urinate”

Published 2 hours ago

Court adjourns case of suspected wife-killer over absence of lawyer

Published 4 hours ago

One missing as armed thugs attack elderly sojourners in Sudan

Published 6 hours ago

Tonj South Commissioner locked up for “shooting officer”

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.