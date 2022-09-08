Kiir in Bor to commission John Garang Univ. complexes

President Salva Kiir has traveled to Jonglei State’s capital, Bor to inaugurate three complex buildings at Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology.

Kiir and his accompanying delegation traveled to Bor to officiate the modern classrooms at the university campus.

With the completion of standard lecture halls, the facility is expected to accommodate various colleges including laboratories for practical lessons.

Garang Goch, a civil rights activist in the state described the government-built complexes as world-class complex.

“The University of Dr John Garang is going to have a very concrete and very strong foundation of what is happening today,” he told Eye Radio.

“Since the starting of the school in 2008, it was just a prefab, but today we have received a very concrete building which the president is going to officially inaugurate the building for the student to get in a learning conducive environment.”

Gosh said the students have been suffering under trees for a long time with under-tree learning that gets interrupted by rains.

John Garang Memorial University has been conducting lectures in prefabs since its establishment as a college in 2008.

It was later upgraded to a university in 2010 in a presidential order.

The university has enrolled so far over 841 students, with females constituting about 7 % of the student’s population

Share with friends: Facebook twitter