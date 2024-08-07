Kiir hails new spacious Presbyterian church in Juba

President Salva Kiir Mayardit Salva Kiir on Wednesday inaugurated a newly constructed Presbyterian Church South-west of Juba.

Senior government officials and foreign dignitaries attended the ceremony.

In his remarks, Kiir reportedly praised the church situated adjacent Kujur mountain for its role in promoting peace and reconciliation in the country.

“He stressed that the government would keep working with religious leaders as important partners in efforts to promote peace and encourage everyone to work together to solve problems and rebuild communities,” the office has reported.

Meanwhile, Rev. James Makuei Chuol, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church reportedly appreciated the President for his support and promise to help the community.

The office has also cited him to have called on every citizen to support the mission of the church and work together towards solving problems that jeopardize the country’s peace and security.