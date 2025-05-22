22nd May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   Kiir forms committee to review electricity tariffs

Kiir forms committee to review electricity tariffs

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Ezra Power Plant at Kondokoro, where JEDCO distributes power from is limited to Juba only. (Photo: Eye Radio).

President Salva Kiir has established a committee to review the power purchase agreement for the 100-megawatt power generation plant and distribution project in Juba, signed between the government and Ezra Construction and Development Group Company.

In a Republican decree read on the state-owned TV, Kiir tasked the committee to assess the terms and conditions of the agreement between the Ministry of Energy and Dams and Ezra Construction and Development Group.

The review will investigate the causes of high electricity tariffs and related charges.

The presidential decree cited public concerns over the high cost of electricity, adding that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that South Sudanese citizens have access to reliable and affordable electricity.

The committee will be chaired by the Undersecretary of Energy and Dams and deputized by the Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Mining, Finance, and Planning.

Other members include the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, the Head of Legal Administration in the Office of the President, the General Manager of the South Sudan Electricity Corporation, the Director General of the Internal Security Bureau of the National Security Service, the Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority, and the Chairperson of the Engineering Council of South Sudan.

In addition to reviewing the legal and financial aspects of the agreement, the committee will ensure that the project complies with the relevant national laws and regional best practices.

The committee is also mandated to evaluate the equity structure, shareholding rights, and policies between the government and Ezra Construction and Development Group, particularly in relation to their shares in Juba Electricity Distribution (JETCO).

This includes a review of financial performance and adherence to reporting standards.

The committee has been given 60 working days to submit its findings and recommendations to the president.

Ezra Juba Power – part of the privately-owned Juba-based Ezra Group – is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) that currently operates the only functional power plant in Juba, a 33MW diesel plant launched as an IPP in 2019 following signature of an Implementation Agreement (IA) and a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with GoSS in August 2017, according to 2021 World Bank report.

The term of the PPA is 17 years at an average tariff of USD 0.373 / kWh for a total contract value of USD $290 million, after which ownership will be transferred to the government.

The agreement called for a total of 100MW fossil fuel-based plant to be built and operated in four phases of 30MW, 30MW, 20MW, and 20MW.

Meanwhile, the Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO) was established in 2018 as a joint venture between SSEC, which holds 48% of shares, and Ezra, which holds 52%.15 JEDCO is the only provider of electricity distribution services in the capital city of Juba, serving a total of around 29,800 consumers.

The joint venture was formed in part as a risk mitigation mechanism for Ezra as it allows the company
to directly manage revenue collection from customers in Juba without having to be dependent on
transfers from the South Sudan Electricity Company (SSEC).

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project 1

South Sudan, Uganda, and CAR launch 1,100km regional road project

Published May 17, 2025

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles 2

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles

Published May 21, 2025

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol 3

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol

Published May 20, 2025

Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA 4

Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA

Published May 20, 2025

President Kiir, VP Nyandeng discuss Uganda visit at State House 5

President Kiir, VP Nyandeng discuss Uganda visit at State House

Published May 19, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Law without order: 70% of police force not trained – Spokesperson

Published 37 mins ago

Investigation into Unity plane crash still ongoing -Napoleon

Published 40 mins ago

He speaks through dance: Lumode’s story of joy, loss, and hope

Published 2 hours ago

Yau Yau urges govt to adopt official email systems over security concerns

Published 2 hours ago

Jonglei governor relocates Bor County headquarters to Baidit

Published 3 hours ago

Refugees in Kenya face increased food insecurity amid funding shortages, warns WFP

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.