Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor

President Salva Kiir has relieved Governor Augustino Jadalla Wani and appointed Gen. Rabi Emmanuel as the new Governor of Central Equatoria State.

Gen Jadalla was appointed in May 2024, replacing his predecessor, Emmanuel Adil Anthony.

Jadalla had previously held different positions in the government before being appointed as the governor of the now-defunct Jubek State in 2015.

The 61-year-old had served as Deputy Minister of Interior and Wildlife Conservation between 2013 and 2015.

