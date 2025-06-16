17th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 12 hours ago

Gen Rabi Emmanuel, new governor of Central Equatoria State - Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has relieved Governor Augustino Jadalla Wani and appointed Gen. Rabi Emmanuel as the new Governor of Central Equatoria State.

Gen Jadalla was appointed in May 2024, replacing his predecessor, Emmanuel Adil Anthony.

Jadalla had previously held different positions in the government before being appointed as the governor of the now-defunct Jubek State in 2015.

The 61-year-old had served as Deputy Minister of Interior and Wildlife Conservation between 2013 and 2015.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan churches declare 70 days of strategic prayer, marking 70yrs of conflict 1

South Sudan churches declare 70 days of strategic prayer, marking 70yrs of conflict

Published June 10, 2025

Lawmaker resigns from TNLA, Pan-African Parliament over conflict in Upper Nile 2

Lawmaker resigns from TNLA, Pan-African Parliament over conflict in Upper Nile

Published June 11, 2025

Governor Jadalla’s office denies alleged CES capital move to Yei 3

Governor Jadalla’s office denies alleged CES capital move to Yei

Published June 11, 2025

“Salaries go into accounts without cash”, Finance Minister reveals 4

“Salaries go into accounts without cash”, Finance Minister reveals

Published June 13, 2025

VP Taban asks SPLM to vacate Judges’ residence in Bentiu 5

VP Taban asks SPLM to vacate Judges’ residence in Bentiu

Published June 13, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor

Published 12 hours ago

WES residents at peace rally urge Kiir to appoint governor amid leadership vacuum

Published 14 hours ago

Tombura’s Rii-Yubu: Urgent plea to save crumbling historic landmarks

Published 14 hours ago

Eleven killed, 24 injured in Warrap cattle raid

Published 14 hours ago

Standards Bureau return trucks carrying food containing ‘live insects’

Published 15 hours ago

African Child Day: Activist urges protection of children in conflicts

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.