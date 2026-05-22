22nd May 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Kiir eulogises late diplomat Ruben Marial Benjamin as a committed patriot

Kiir eulogises late diplomat Ruben Marial Benjamin as a committed patriot

Author: John Gai | Published: 9 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announces the death of senior diplomat Ruben Marial Benjamin – file photo.

President Salva Kiir has paid tribute to the late senior diplomat Ruben Marial Benjamin, describing him as a committed patriot and a distinguished son of South Sudan.

President Kiir’s condolence comes days after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced the death of the former ambassador to Israel on 7 May 2026. The cause of death was not disclosed.

President Kiir described the late Marial as a dedicated leader who represented South Sudan with dignity and commitment in various diplomatic assignments in Egypt, the United States and Israel.

He said Marial’s passing at a young age is a painful loss to the country, adding that his experience, patriotism and dedication to public service will be missed.

Marial was married to Agar Daniel Dut Mayen and was a father of seven children.

He belonged to the prominent Benjamin Bil Lual family and was a brother to Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, the former minister in the Office of the President.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM-IO faction reacts to removal of 47 lawmakers from parliament 1

SPLM-IO faction reacts to removal of 47 lawmakers from parliament

Published May 17, 2026

Uganda cancels martyrs’ day over Ebola, South Sudanese pilgrims impacted 2

Uganda cancels martyrs’ day over Ebola, South Sudanese pilgrims impacted

Published May 18, 2026

VP Abdelbagi dismisses ethnic cleansing claim in talks with U.S. envoy 3

VP Abdelbagi dismisses ethnic cleansing claim in talks with U.S. envoy

Published May 19, 2026

IGAD Climate Centre: Less rain, higher temperatures expected in coming months 4

IGAD Climate Centre: Less rain, higher temperatures expected in coming months

Published May 20, 2026

“Our airspace is in our hands” – Kiir declares airspace control reclaimed 5

“Our airspace is in our hands” – Kiir declares airspace control reclaimed

Published May 18, 2026

Bangladesh’s famous buffalo named ‘Donald Trump’ set for Eid sacrifice 6

Bangladesh’s famous buffalo named ‘Donald Trump’ set for Eid sacrifice

Published 10 hours ago

South Sudan Urban Water Corporation launches $68M sanitation project 7

South Sudan Urban Water Corporation launches $68M sanitation project

Published May 18, 2026

RJMEC urges MPs to safeguard peace, cautions against amendments 8

RJMEC urges MPs to safeguard peace, cautions against amendments

Published May 20, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cabinet approves vehicle management regulations, prisons feeding system

Published 18 minutes ago

CTSAMVM records 29 new ceasefire violations as Nasir–Ulang corridor remains flashpoint

Published 4 hours ago

Rotary South Sudan strengthens regional leadership, humanitarian partnership

Published 5 hours ago

Puot tells court Bol Mel, Dr Lomuro, Chol Thon, Paul Nang, Makuei caused Nasir conflict

Published 6 hours ago

SPLM-IO factions dispute dismissal of 47 lawmakers

Published 7 hours ago

Ezo County plans ban on public gatherings over Ebola threat

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd May 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.