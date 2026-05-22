Kiir eulogises late diplomat Ruben Marial Benjamin as a committed patriot

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President Salva Kiir has paid tribute to the late senior diplomat Ruben Marial Benjamin, describing him as a committed patriot and a distinguished son of South Sudan.
President Kiir’s condolence comes days after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced the death of the former ambassador to Israel on 7 May 2026. The cause of death was not disclosed.
President Kiir described the late Marial as a dedicated leader who represented South Sudan with dignity and commitment in various diplomatic assignments in Egypt, the United States and Israel.
He said Marial’s passing at a young age is a painful loss to the country, adding that his experience, patriotism and dedication to public service will be missed.
Marial was married to Agar Daniel Dut Mayen and was a father of seven children.
He belonged to the prominent Benjamin Bil Lual family and was a brother to Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin, the former minister in the Office of the President.
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