Kiir directs reopening of parliament in early June after prolonged recess

South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir Mayardit, has announced the reopening of the National Assembly in the first week of June, after a months-long recess.

The decision comes following a meeting held today between President Kiir and Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba, where key legislative priorities were discussed for the upcoming parliamentary session.

According to an official statement posted on the President’s office page, the two leaders addressed the agenda for the next session, which is expected to focus on critical economic and development issues facing the country.

Speaker Nunu confirmed that the reopening of Parliament will mark the start of debates on the national budget for the 2025–2026 financial year.

Under the Parliament’s Conduct of Business Regulation 2011 (amended in 2021), the National Assembly is required to resume sittings on the first Monday of April after its annual recess.

However, this year’s session was delayed, and the House has remained closed for close to six months.

