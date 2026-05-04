4th May 2026

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Kiir directs release of funds to support December elections preparations

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 6 hours ago

President Salva Kiir shakes hands with Cabinet Affairs Minister Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro at State House – Photo: Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has directed relevant financial institutions to avail funds to support the electoral process, as preparations for the December elections continue.

The call was made during a meeting with the committee responsible for coordinating inter-party dialogue, attended by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, and the Minister of Interior, Aleu Ayieny Aleu.

The President stressed that timely funding is important to keep the electoral process on track.

Dr. Lomuro said the first step of the process focuses on dialogue among political parties to build consensus and maintain a peaceful environment.

He noted that the committee has already developed a clear plan to guide the process, adding that the inter-party dialogue is aimed at ensuring that the elections are nationally owned, promoting unity and allowing the country to set its own direction both domestically and internationally.

The Minister of Interior, Aleu Ayieny Aleu, emphasized the role of the police and other security personnel in ensuring that the elections are safe, secure, and conducted peacefully.

During the meeting, the committee presented a budget to support the work of electoral institutions. President Kiir instructed the committee to proceed with efforts to mobilize the required resources.

The committee is now expected to engage financial institutions to ensure funds are made available on time, to support credible and orderly elections later this year in the Republic of South Sudan.

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4th May 2026

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