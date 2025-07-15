15th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Kiir directs new CDF: Eliminate ‘Ghost names,’ ensure soldiers’ welfare

Kiir directs new CDF: Eliminate ‘Ghost names,’ ensure soldiers’ welfare

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir shakes hands with Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol during the official handover ceremony at the SSPDF General Headquarters in Bilpam on Monday, July 14, 2025. (Photo: Courtesy of OPP)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir Mayardit has issued a stern directive to the newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces, General Dau Aturjong Nyuol, to urgently tackle the pervasive issue of “ghost names” on the army payroll.

The President warned that this malpractice is severely draining national resources and demoralizing genuine soldiers serving on the front lines.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony at the military headquarters in Bilpam, July 14, President Kiir emphasized the critical need for reform.

“I direct you to address with urgency the issue of ghost names on the payroll. This malpractice is draining our resources and demoralizing genuine soldiers who put their lives on the front line. Let there be no compromise in cleaning the system of ghost names. The welfare of our troops must be our priority,” President Kiir stated.

Furthermore, President Kiir instructed that contracts for the supply of essential items such as food and fuel must only be awarded to reliable companies to ensure timely and consistent delivery.

He issued a clear warning that “no more delays, no more empty promises” would be tolerated, signaling a firm stance against inefficiencies and corruption impacting the military’s operational readiness and soldier welfare.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert 1

‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert

Published July 9, 2025

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address 2

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address

Published July 10, 2025

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation 3

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation

Published July 10, 2025

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot 4

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot

Published July 13, 2025

Lone star: Juba student makes history as only candidate for Sudan’s home science exam 5

Lone star: Juba student makes history as only candidate for Sudan’s home science exam

Published July 8, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack

Published 2 hours ago

Activist urges Kiir to address electoral readiness at parliament opening

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir directs new CDF: Eliminate ‘Ghost names,’ ensure soldiers’ welfare

Published 3 hours ago

Governor Mujung suspends demarcation along road-40 in Joppa

Published 5 hours ago

Tambura community welcomes governor’s office relocation amid unrest

Published 6 hours ago

Road excavator torched in suspected sabotage in Morobo County

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.