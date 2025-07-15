Kiir directs new CDF: Eliminate ‘Ghost names,’ ensure soldiers’ welfare

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir Mayardit has issued a stern directive to the newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces, General Dau Aturjong Nyuol, to urgently tackle the pervasive issue of “ghost names” on the army payroll.

The President warned that this malpractice is severely draining national resources and demoralizing genuine soldiers serving on the front lines.

Speaking at the official handover ceremony at the military headquarters in Bilpam, July 14, President Kiir emphasized the critical need for reform.

“I direct you to address with urgency the issue of ghost names on the payroll. This malpractice is draining our resources and demoralizing genuine soldiers who put their lives on the front line. Let there be no compromise in cleaning the system of ghost names. The welfare of our troops must be our priority,” President Kiir stated.

Furthermore, President Kiir instructed that contracts for the supply of essential items such as food and fuel must only be awarded to reliable companies to ensure timely and consistent delivery.

He issued a clear warning that “no more delays, no more empty promises” would be tolerated, signaling a firm stance against inefficiencies and corruption impacting the military’s operational readiness and soldier welfare.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Governor Mujung suspends demarcation along road-40 in Joppa Previous Post