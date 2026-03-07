Kiir delegates Monday Semaya to represent South Sudan at EAC summit

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has delegated the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Monday Semaya Kumba, to represent him at the upcoming East African Community Heads of State Summit scheduled for Saturday in Arusha.

The summit, which opens today March 7, will bring together leaders of the regional bloc under the theme “Deepening Integration for Improved Livelihoods of EAC Citizens.”

According to the Office of the President, Minister Kumba departed Juba on Friday afternoon to attend the meeting on behalf of President Kiir.

Speaking to journalists in Juba on Thursday, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President, Arek Aldo Ajou, confirmed that the foreign affairs minister will represent the head of state at the regional summit.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Monday Semaya Kumba will represent President Kiir in the EAC summit on 7 March in Arusha, Tanzania,” Arek said.

Ajou added that Minister Kumba will be accompanied by the Minister of East African Community Affairs, Pieng Deng Majok, together with other government officials.

During the summit, regional leaders are expected to discuss key issues affecting the bloc, including institutional reforms and efforts to strengthen economic integration among member states.

One of the main agenda items is the proposed establishment of an EAC Customs Bond.

The unified regional customs guarantee is intended to reduce border delays, lower compliance costs, and ease the transportation of goods across member countries.

The summit will also consider the selection of a new EAC Secretary-General, a position currently expected to be assumed by South Sudan.

However, concerns have emerged that the country could risk losing the slot to another eligible member state due to outstanding membership fee arrears.

Leaders are also expected to appoint judges to the East African Court of Justice and commissioners to the EAC Competition Authority. One of the judicial positions is expected to be filled by a nominee from South Sudan.

The meeting will further mark the official launch of the EAC’s 7th Development Strategy (2026–2031).

The strategy aligns with the bloc’s long-term development blueprint, EAC Vision 2050, as well as the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

It outlines key priorities aimed at accelerating regional integration and promoting social and economic transformation across the East African region over the next five years.

