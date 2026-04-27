Kiir briefed on investment prospects after IMF–World Bank meetings

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President Salva Kiir has been briefed on potential international support for economic recovery and investment opportunities following South Sudan’s participation in the IMF–World Bank Spring Meetings.
The update was delivered by a government delegation led by Finance Minister Salvatore Garang Mabiordit after attending the 2026 Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.
Officials said discussions with the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund focused on addressing South Sudan’s economic challenges, including fiscal stability, recovery efforts, and investment promotion.
The delegation highlighted potential areas of cooperation, particularly in the mining sector, as part of broader efforts to attract investment and boost economic growth.
Minister Garang also expressed appreciation to the United States for its continued support to South Sudan’s development.
According to the briefing, key priorities included capacity building and training for financial sector personnel to strengthen transparency, accountability, and institutional effectiveness.
The update to the President emphasized ongoing government efforts to deepen international partnerships and advance reforms aimed at stabilizing and growing the economy.
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