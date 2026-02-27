Kiir backs Interior Minister’s plan to restructure police ahead of 2026 polls

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has backed a proposal by Interior Minister Gen. Aleu Ayieny Aleu to restructure the national police force ahead of the December 2026 general elections.

According to a statement by the Office of the President, the approval followed a meeting on Thursday where Gen. Aleu presented a report to the President outlining a roadmap to restructure the Ministry of Interior.

It stated that the plan focuses on improving the ministry’s ability to fulfill its constitutional mandate and enhancing the efficiency of the police institution.

Minister Aleu stated that the restructuring aims to build a professional and accountable police service. By doing so, he expects the security sector to gain the trust and cooperation of South Sudanese citizens.

“I have the political will to implement the programs I have planned, particularly the restructuring of the Ministry of Interior and preparations for the elections,” Gen. Aleu said following his meeting with the President.

The Minister emphasized that organizational changes within the government are only one part of the solution. He stressed that the success of these security reforms depends heavily on the relationship between law enforcement and the public.

“Restructuring alone is not enough. We need the support of the people,” Gen. Aleu noted. “I appeal especially to the people of Juba—to ensure adequate security in the city, we need your full cooperation.”

President Kiir assured the Minister of his full support throughout the reform process, highlighting the need for the national police service to be ready and effective before the country heads to the polls.

The Ministry now plans to focus on addressing immediate security challenges in Juba and other major urban centers as it begins the transition toward the new structure.

