Kiir assents to six legislations including transitional justice bills

President Salva Kiir has assented to six bills including the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing and Compensation and Reparations Authority Acts 2024.

The Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing Act will now pave way for the establishment of a commission to address the legacy of conflicts, promote peace, and facilitate national reconciliation and healing.

Meanwhile, the Compensation and Reparation Authority Bill 2023 which is comprised of consists of six chapters and 25 sections aims to establish a body for compensation and reparations, identify those eligible for reparation, and create a fund for this purpose.

The Presidential Press Unit also reported that Kiir inked Key 2024 legislations including the Public Financial Management and Accountability Act 2011 (Amended 2024), Tourism Act 2024, National Bureau of Statistics Act and the Civil Aviation Authority Act 2012 (Amendment Act 2024).

The PFMAA passed by the legislature in June, 2024, added a clause bars the cabinet from acquiring loans before its approval.

It also mandates the National Revenue Authority as the only institution to collect taxes all over the country and distribute the percentages to the states.

It stipulates that after any agreement, the lender of a credit facility in question shall not disburse the fund before the approval of the parliament.

The passing of the crucial bill comes after the executive secured a 738 million US dollar loan from the Ethiopian government to construct roads to connect the northern part of the country to the neighboring country.

The May 29, 2024 loan process was not tabled before the August House before the deal which the parliament ratified on Tuesday.

However, after the passing, the due process was followed leading to loan approval in August, 2024

On tax-related matters, the lawmakers said it recommended that the South Sudan Revenue Authority should be the only body to collect taxes for the government.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Act included provisions for the establishment, powers, and functions of a tourism directorate, and outline the appointment and eligibility criteria for the Director-General of Tourism.

It stipulated a range of standards and guidelines essential for the licensing and regulation of tourism-related activities and businesses.

The Act addresses critical areas such as tourism infrastructure, service standards, environmental sustainability, and consumer protection.

Justice Minister Ruben Madol Arol Kachuol reportedly presented the bills to the President on Monday.

Described as crucial milestone for reforms, Justic Madol “expressed gratefulness for the smooth passage of the legislation, which followed extensive consultations with various stakeholders before its due passage by the country’s top two houses.”

