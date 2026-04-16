Kiir approves establishment of Yei University at former UNMISS base

The President’s approval follows a briefing by Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony, who recently returned from a medical trip.

The initiative marks a significant shift in regional policy, transforming a former peacekeeping site into a center for academic excellence.

Governor Adil first announced the ambitious plan during the swearing-in ceremony of new state officials on March 16, 2026.

He described the university as a strategic effort to decentralize higher education, reduce the reliance on national institutions in the capital, and boost literacy levels across the state.

“Education and literacy are ways of supporting efforts aimed at improving the literacy level in our state and strengthening education programs that promote knowledge as a key pillar for development,” Governor Adil stated.

“I took a decision to establish a public university in the former UNMISS base in Yei, called Yei University.”

The Governor emphasized that while the University of Juba serves as a primary national institution, a state-run university is essential for expanding local opportunities.

He noted that the project is a “symbolic shift” toward long-term stability and human capital investment in the region.