Kiir appoints Multi-Party Steering Committee to oversee election dialogue

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 6 hours ago

President Salva Kiir - File Photo courtesy of Office of the President

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir appointed a Multi-Party Steering Committee on Thursday to manage political dialogue on the national election roadmap. The President announced the formation of the body through a presidential decree broadcast on the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC).

The committee, headed by Presidential Advisor Tut Gatluak Manime, co-chaired by Stephen Par Kuol, and deputy co-chaired by Dr. Akol Paul Kordit, holds a mandate to oversee inter-party talks, review legal frameworks, and set a timeline for the upcoming elections.

Citing Article 106A (2C) of the Transitional Constitution of 2011 and following Republican Order No. 1 of 2026, the decree empowers the new body to oversee the technical and political preparations necessary for a credible vote.

The Steering Body holds a comprehensive mandate to steer the nation toward a successful electoral process. Key responsibilities include organizing the official launch of the national political dialogue, facilitating inter-party negotiations to reach a consensus on the final electoral timeline.

The committee will also review legal and technical frameworks to ensure they meet national standards, engaging diverse stakeholders to guarantee an inclusive and transparent process, and submitting regular progress reports on the implementation of the roadmap.

The committee brings together high-ranking representatives from the various signatories to the peace agreement, reflecting a collaborative approach to the electoral roadmap.

The Steering Committee members include:

  • Chairperson: Hon. Tut Gatluak Manime (SPLM)

  • Co-Chairperson: Hon. Stephen Par Kuol (SPLM-IO)

  • Deputy Co-Chair: Dr. Akol Paul Kordit (SPLM)

  • Rapporteur: Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro (National Agenda)

  • Deputy Rapporteur: Hon. Africano Mande Gedima (SPLM)

  • Deputy Rapporteur: Hon. Albino Akol Atak (OPP)

  • Deputy Rapporteur: Hon. Denay Jock Chagor (SSOA)

  • Deputy Rapporteur: Hon. Nunu Roda Rudolf (SPLM-IO)

  • Deputy Rapporteur: Hon. Julius Tabuley Daniel (NAS)

The establishment of this High-Level Steering Body marks a significant milestone in South Sudan’s political journey. By centralizing the dialogue between major factions—including the SPLM, SPLM-IO, and SSOA—the government seeks to resolve outstanding issues and solidify the path toward the first general elections under the revitalized peace agreement.

