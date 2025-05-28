Kiir appoints member of Par’s faction as health minister

President Salva Kiir has appointed Sarah Cleto, the former governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal, as the new national Minister of Health, replacing Yolanda Awel, according to a Republic decree issued on Tuesday.

Cleto was initially relieved of her duties as governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal State in November 2024.

Her predecessor, Yolanda Awel, was removed from the position of Health Minister on February 10, 2025.

Both Cleto and Awel are members of the SPLM-IO, whose dismissals earlier sparked criticism and condemnation from the party, which described the actions as violations of the peace agreement.

Awel’s removal came amid a prolonged cholera outbreak affecting the country.

The ministerial position had remained vacant for more than three months, prompting activists, the Association of Medical Doctors in South Sudan, and Vice President Josephine Lagu, the Chairperson of the Service Cluster, to call for the appointment of a new minister to address the ongoing health crisis in the country.

