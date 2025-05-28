28th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Kiir appoints member of Par’s faction as health minister

Kiir appoints member of Par’s faction as health minister

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Hon. Sarah Cleto, former Governor of Western Bahr el ghazal state during a talk show - Jan. 17, 2024 - Eye Radio/Lou Nelson

President Salva Kiir has appointed Sarah Cleto, the former governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal, as the new national Minister of Health, replacing Yolanda Awel, according to a Republic decree issued on Tuesday.

Cleto was initially relieved of her duties as governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal State in November 2024.

Her predecessor, Yolanda Awel, was removed from the position of Health Minister on February 10, 2025.

Both Cleto and Awel are members of the SPLM-IO, whose dismissals earlier sparked criticism and condemnation from the party, which described the actions as violations of the peace agreement.

Awel’s removal came amid a prolonged cholera outbreak affecting the country.

The ministerial position had remained vacant for more than three months, prompting activists, the Association of Medical Doctors in South Sudan, and Vice President Josephine Lagu, the Chairperson of the Service Cluster, to call for the appointment of a new minister to address the ongoing health crisis in the country.

Popular Stories
Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands 1

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Published May 23, 2025

Who is Dr Benjamin Bol Mel, SPLM’s first deputy chairperson 2

Who is Dr Benjamin Bol Mel, SPLM’s first deputy chairperson

Published May 22, 2025

President Kiir says time has come for new generation of leaders 3

President Kiir says time has come for new generation of leaders

Published May 22, 2025

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls 4

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls

Published May 23, 2025

He speaks through dance: Lumode’s story of joy, loss, and hope 5

He speaks through dance: Lumode’s story of joy, loss, and hope

Published May 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

African military chiefs meet in Nairobi to strengthen security ties

Published 20 minutes ago

“We must stop begging”: Dr. Chong calls for responsibility in health funding

Published 40 minutes ago

Over 100 doctors sit for licensing exams in Juba

Published 40 minutes ago

Kiir relieves Fangak Commissioner Biel Boutros, appoints Johnson Kuol

Published 1 hour ago

Igga: We agreed to work together for people’s welfare

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir appoints member of Par’s faction as health minister

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.